Another gorgeous fall day across Colorado

DENVER — It will be another beautiful fall day! We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday morning, and it's not quite as cold as what we saw early Tuesday. You'll find temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for the morning commute, with calm winds and clear skies.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the low 60s by lunch, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Eastern Plains by 4 p.m. We'll see mostly sunny skies statewide and another day of calm winds.

After a quiet midweek stretch, Colorado will see a slight uptick in activity toward the end of the week.

A weak system will move through southern Colorado, bringing scattered showers mainly to the mountains on Thursday. Most lower elevations will stay dry, though a few light showers can’t be ruled out, especially Thursday night.

There is a chance of snow around 9,000 feet, which could bring up to three inches of snow at the higher peaks.

Friday is when drier air returns, with the weekend shaping up to be mild.

Saturday looks mild and mostly dry with highs in the low 70s around the Denver metro area. You'll find partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s on Sunday by kickoff for the Broncos game.

