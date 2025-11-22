Another dry and unseasonably warm day for Denver

It will be a gorgeous start to the weekend! We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the northeastern plains. Dry and mild in the mountains too...highs in the low to upper 40s, with some bluebird conditions.

On Sunday, another round of light precipitation is possible as an upper-level low moves across southern Colorado. The best chances for rain or snow will be south and east of Denver, while areas northwest of the metro may see little. Snow levels should hover around 7,000 feet, meaning light snow in the mountains and light rain elsewhere. Most of what falls should stay on the lighter side. We'll see heavier snow across the southwestern mountains.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect on Sunday morning for the San Juans where we could see another 2 to 8 inches of snow by Sunday night. It's been a nice change for the mountains near Durango and Telluride!

Monday and Tuesday will bring a noticeable change as a fast-moving system sweeps in from the Pacific Northwest. Expect increasing winds—possibly strong at times—and colder temperatures. Snow chances pick up in the northern mountains Monday night, but conditions should gradually improve by Tuesday as the system moves out.

Heading toward Thanksgiving, the weather looks to settle down. Winds will ease, temperatures will moderate and we'll actually see some pretty seasonal condition on Thanskgiving. It will be a cold start that morning, but we'll see some sunshine and a nice warm up during the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot! Highs in the low to mid-50s on Thursday afternoon.

