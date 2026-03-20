Another day of record breaking heat in store across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Spring officially starts at 8:46 a.m. but it's going to feel more like summer! Denver shattered the all-time hottest March temperature Thursday with a high of 85 degrees. The previous record was 84 degrees, last set on March 26, 1971. The city broke the daily record as well, crushing the previous one of 81 degrees, last set in 1907. And Friday will be even warmer!

We'll see lots of sunshine this morning, with temperatures near 80 degrees by lunch, with highs in the upper 80s by 4 p.m. The current record high is 80 degrees, set in 1907, which will easily be broken. Look for plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across the state, high temperature in the 60s and 70s in the mountains.

The winds won’t be quite as strong, but humidity levels will be extremely low, which keeps fire danger elevated. A Red Flag Warning is in effect again on Friday from late morning through early evening for northern Colorado, meaning conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread.

Saturday will be the hottest and most concerning day, as highs soar to near 90 degrees and winds pick up quite a bit. Humidity levels will drop into the single digits in some areas, so it'll be a bone dry day. With that combination, we will likely see widespread critical fire weather conditions, making any outdoor burning or sparks especially dangerous.

A weak cold front moves through late Saturday into Sunday, bringing a brief cool down. Temperatures will drop back closer to normal, mainly into the 60s, and there could be a few light showers, especially in the mountains. It’s not a big storm, but it will at least provide a short break from the extreme heat and fire danger.

That break doesn’t last long. By early next week, warm and dry weather builds back in, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s Tuesday and mid 80s Wednesday. We'll likely break the daily high records on both of those days.

Along with the heat, gusty winds may return, bringing another round of elevated to critical fire weather concerns as we head into the middle of the week.

Another day of record breaking heat in store across the Denver metro area

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