Another cool, cloudy and wet afternoon in Denver with flash flooding possible near Colorado's burn scars

If you liked Thursday, we're in for more of the same Friday!

You'll find areas of fog and temperatures in the upper-50s for the morning drive. We'll get more clouds than sunshine Friday and another round of scattered storms and showers by the afternoon.

Friday will feature similar conditions to those on Thursday, with highs reaching into the upper-60s to lower-70s.

If you're heading to the Rockies game, bring a poncho or umbrella!

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will warm slightly, reaching the low- to mid-80s. Be prepared for a few thunderstorms, which are likely to develop in the late afternoons and early evenings.

We'll stay in the mid to upper-80s for the start of next week, with scattered storms and showers each afternoon.

