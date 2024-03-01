An unseasonably warm start to March with sunshine and 60s for the Denver metro area Friday

More warm and dry weather can be expected across Colorado to start the month of March as temperatures will soar about 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Expect plenty of sunshine across Colorado again Friday, with highs in the 60s on the plains and 40s in the mountains.

This mild and dry weather will continue through Saturday over the eastern half of the state and it will be even warmer on Saturday — highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Winds will be increasing and the fire danger will be high on Saturday across the eastern plains.

A new storm system will move into Colorado on Sunday. Mountain snow will be developing late Saturday and we could see a mix of rain and snow for Denver and the eastern plains starting Sunday.

This storm should drop 5 to 10 inches of snow over the mountains, but only produce light rain and snow for Denver and the eastern plains through Monday.

The weather will be colder next week with some rain and snow possible.

An unseasonably warm start to March

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.