An unseasonably warm and dry start to the month

The warmer than average trend continues into the first week of February. Today will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s on the plains, with 40s and sunshine in the mountains.

A ridge of high pressure is hanging out just to the west of Colorado and that will lead to some unseasonably warm weather for the next couple of days. We'll see increasing clouds early Monday morning, with some clearing and mid- to upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

A weak cold front will usher in some minor changes late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs on the plains will cool into the low 50s, while mountain areas drop into the mid 30s. We'll see light snow develop in the mountains by early Tuesday and there will be a chance of snow across the plains late Thursday into early Wednesday. Right now, chances sit around 20 to 40 percent, and if snow does develop, amounts look light and short-lived. The mountains will likely pick up around 2 to 4 inches by midday Wedneday.

Cooler air aloft will make Wednesday feel more seasonable, but it won’t last long. Skies turn dry again by midday, and conditions remain quiet with no widespread impacts expected across the plains.

From midweek into next weekend, the overall trend turns warm and dry once again. Temperatures rebound quickly, with highs climbing back into the low 60s on the plains and upper 40s in the mountain valleys by late week. Arctic air stays locked well to our north and east, so it looks like Colorado will avoid any prolonged cold spells as we head toward the weekend.

