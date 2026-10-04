Afternoon highs back in the 80s for Sunday afternoon

Dry and unseasonably warm weather is expected for most of the week ahead. Sunday will be mostly dry, with temperatures running well above normal. A few isolated showers could pop up over the higher terrain during the afternoon, but most areas should stay dry.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with record or near-record temperatures possible. Highs across the plains could reach the mid-80s to around 90 degrees, thanks to warm air and downslope winds. A stray shower is possible over the mountains, but overall it should be a warm and dry day.

A weak disturbance will move through Tuesday, bringing a slightly better chance for a few afternoon showers or isolated thunderstorms, mainly over the higher terrain. Northeastern Colorado should stay dry, with temperatures still running 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

From Wednesday through Friday, the weather stays mostly dry and warm. A few isolated showers could develop over the mountains, but widespread rain is not expected. Highs should remain about 10 to 15 degrees above normal each day.

Next weekend looks warm and dry for Saturday, with another round of above-normal temperatures. There is some uncertainty heading into Sunday, with a possible chance of mountain precipitation if a storm system moves into the region. For now, though, the overall pattern looks to stay warmer and drier than normal.

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