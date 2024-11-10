After days of snow, sunshine and milder temperatures return Sunday

The slow-moving snow storm has finally moved out! On the high end, 4 and a half feet of snow fell in Southern Colorado with this storm. In Denver at the airport, 20 inches came down over 96 hours.

Skies have cleared and we'll see widespread melting starting Sunday!

Milder temperatures return statewide today, with highs in the low 50s in Denver.

Monday stays sunny and dry, with our next chance for seeing some mountain snow on Tuesday.

The i25 corridor and plains will stay dry, but winds will be gusty at times.

Temperatures stay mild all week long, with highs in the 50s to low 60s through Friday.

