After a soggy start, skies gradually clear and temperatures stay cool as Fall begins

Scattered showers will continue through mid-Sunday morning across the metro-area and eastern plains. Some areas around the city will see between a half of an inch to an inch of water!

We'll see high temperatures in the upper-50s on Sunday — about 30 degrees cooler than our Friday highs! It will feel and look more like fall as we welcome in the new season. Autumn officially began at 6:43 a.m.

Snow has fallen on the peaks above 10,000 feet in the mountains. A few lingering light showers will be possible through this afternoon, but skies will gradually clear statewide by evening.

We'll see a brief ridge of high pressure move back in for the start of the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies Monday.

The heat doesn't stay away for too long. Upper-70s to low-80s are back by the middle and end of next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

