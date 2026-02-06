Above average temperatures stay with us this weekend

Today starts off quiet and mostly clear as warm air sticks around thanks to high pressure in place over Colorado. Temperatures will stay well above normal, for the Front Range and the plains. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, making it feel more like early spring than February.

Saturday stays mild but brings a little more going on. Some high clouds will move in as a weak system slides through, and winds will pick up out of the west to northwest. With dry air, warmer temperatures, and those breezy conditions.

Sunday looks like the calmest and nicest day of the stretch. Skies will be mostly sunny, winds ease up, and temperatures remain mild with highs in the 60s across northeast Colorado. It’ll be a great day to be outside, just keep in mind fuels remain dry.

Monday continues the warmer-than-normal trend, but conditions turn a bit more active. A larger system approaching from the west will increase winds aloft, which could translate to breezy or even windy conditions at the surface. How strong those winds get is still uncertain, though recent trends suggest they may not be as intense as once thought.

By Tuesday through Thursday, the weather pattern shifts and becomes more unsettled. Temperatures cool slightly but stay near or just above normal, and multiple chances for precipitation move in.

Snow looks most likely in the mountains, especially Wednesday into Thursday, while lower elevations may see periods of light rain or snow during this time.

