DENVER — After a chilly end to the week, the weather is about to flip fast.

Thanks to building a ridge of high pressure, afternoon temperatures will jump into the low 60s across the Denver area after a chilly morning.

Winds stay light and conditions stay quiet, making it a great day to spend some time outside.

Denver7

A strong push of warm air moves directly over Colorado, helping Sunday afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s.

Many spots could challenge—or even break—record temperatures for the date.

A few areas may see elevated fire weather concerns due to the warmth and occasional breeze.

Denver

We get a brief cool down on Monday, but “cool” is relative temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year.

The warm, dry pattern looks locked in through much of next week, with more mild afternoons and breezy conditions at times.

The next chance for mountain snow doesn’t show up until late next week, and even then, moisture looks limited.

For now, enjoy the warm weekend—because November isn’t supposed to feel like this for long.

Above-average temperatures for the weekend, before a cool down

