A wet but mild end to August for parts of Colorado

DENVER- It's a cloudy but mild start to the week, with 60s for the Monday morning commute. You'll find more cloud cover than sunshine today and there will be another round of scattered storms and showers this afternoon.

The heaviest rain will likely fall in the mountains today and we could see more localized flooding and mudslides, especially near the burn scars. A Flood Watch has been issued for most of western Colorado and remains in effect through tonight.

A few storms across the eastern plains could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts again being the main threat. There’s also a chance for some small hail and locally heavy rain, but fast-moving storms should help keep the risk of widespread flooding fairly low to the east.

Things settle down a bit starting Tuesday as warmer and drier weather moves in. We’ll still have a chance for an afternoon or evening shower or storm, but coverage should be lower than what we see Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will start near normal Tuesday and then gradually warm through the rest of the week.

By the middle and latter part of the week, the overall pattern looks pretty quiet, with more sunshine, warmer temperatures and fewer storms each afternoon. Temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees by Wednesday and we'll see more low 90s through the first weekend of September.

Looking ahead to Labor Day next weekend, the forecast is still a little too far out for specific details, but the current trend points toward warmer weather with at least some drier conditions to start the holiday weekend. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for storms to return later in the week as we get closer to the holiday.

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