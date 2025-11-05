DENVER — It's another gorgeous and dry start to our day. We'll see plenty of sunshine for the morning commute, with 30s along the Front Range. A weak cold front will bring our temperatures down a bit Wednesday, but it's still unseasonably warm for early November.

Skies will stay clear and we'll climb into the upper 50s by lunch and upper 60s by happy hour. Wednesday's high temperatures are about 7 to 10 degrees above normal. This streak of 60-degree temperatures will continue through the end of the week.

A weak disturbance will bring some light snow to the northern and central mountains on Thursday. We'll stay dry across the plains Thursday, but the winds will likely pick up a bit. It will be breezy and mild on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. So expect some dry and mild conditions for Thursday night's Broncos game.

A stronger cold front will roll through this weekend. It will yet again be another dry system, but temperatures will likely dip into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

A weak cold front rolls through Colorado Wednesday

