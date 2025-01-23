Skies clear statewide Thursday. Winds will pick up again over our Front Range mountains and foothills.

Denver7

Design by Landon Haaf

Temperatures Thursday will stay chilly, with highs near freezing across the plains. In Denver, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s — around 10 degrees below average for late January.

Thursday night through Friday, a ridge will build over Colorado and winds in the mountains could reach gusts of 50-60 mph. While there won’t be significant snow falling, the mountain areas could see some drifting or blowing snow.

Temperatures on Friday will warm up to near 50 degrees around the Denver metro area. However, another cold front moves into the state Friday night, which will likely bring light snow to most areas, especially in the mountains and foothills.

We are expecting snow for the Front Range into Saturday, but totals should be light. A few models on the higher end are putting about 2-6 inches of snow in Denver, on the lower end, less than 2 inches. We will see how powerful this storm is as we get closer to the time frame.

Temperatures will stay cold through the weekend, with high temperatures in the 20s Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, no major storms are expected, with highs back near seasonal values in the 40s Monday through Thursday.

Warming up through the end of the week ahead of more snow and cold this weekend

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.