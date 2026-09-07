A warm unofficial end to Summer across the Denver metro area

DENVER - It's a comfortable and partly cloudy start to Labor Day along the Front Range. You'll find 60s to start the day, with more mid-80s by lunch and highs near 90 degrees by 4 p.m.

We saw a few isolated storms on Sunday, but it looks like today will be a bit more active. Scattered storms and showers will develop in the mountains by early afternoon and then roll east over the plains after 2 p.m. A few of these cells could produce some gustier winds and hail across the far northeastern corner of the state.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, things should turn a little drier and slightly cooler. Highs will generally be in the mid 80s to low 90s, though it’ll still be about 3 to 5 degrees above normal. Drier and warmer weather will settle in by the end of the week. We'll see more low 90s on Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine along the Front Range.

Looking ahead, we're tracking a cold front that will usher in more seasonal weather next week. Right now it looks like temperatures will dip into the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

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