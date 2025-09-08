DENVER — It will be a beautiful start to the day, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for the morning drive. We'll see increasing clouds this afternoon and temperatures will soar about 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

The front range will see low to mid 80s by lunch, with highs in the upper 80s by 4 p.m. There might be a few isolated high-based showers or weak storms during the afternoon, but don’t expect much rain. Instead, the main impact will be gusty winds, which could reach 40 to 50 mph in spots.

It will stay pretty toasty for the next four days. We'll be about 5 degrees above normal through Thursday, with upper 80s along the Front Range.

By midweek, we’ll see a shift in the weather pattern and that brings better chances for rain and more widespread thunderstorms. Moisture will increase, and a weak weather disturbance could help trigger more active weather, especially Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures will also dip a few degrees by the end of the week. We'll see some upper 70s to low 80s from Friday through Sunday!

A warm start to the week across Colorado

