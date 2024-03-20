First full day of spring across Colorado will be warm and sunny

Tuesday will be the first full day of spring and it's definitely going to feel like it.

Areas that still have snow cover will see a lot of melting with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s in the foothills and mountains.

Temperatures will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Saturday before our next storm hits the plains on Sunday.

This weekend storm will bring a better chance of snow to the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s on the plains Saturday but dropping into the 50s on Sunday. There will be rain and snow showers in the mountains on Saturday.

As the storm develops on Sunday, heavy snow will be hitting the high country while rain begins on the plains. Sunday night and Monday, expect colder weather with moderate to heavy snow in Denver early Monday.

This next storm will not be as potent as the one last week, but will serve as a reminder that late March and early spring are still snowy times in the Denver area!

A warm start to spring across Colorado

