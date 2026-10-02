A warm and dry weekend ahead across Colorado!

It's a gorgeous start to our day! Skies cleared out yesterday and we're going to see lots of sunshine across the state today. It will be a chilly early morning commute, but temperatures will quickly climb into the 70s by lunch, with highs in the 80s by 4 p.m. We're seeing a lot of fog across southeastern Colorado this morning, so it will take a big longer for those temperatures to climb.

Watch Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo's forecast video below:

Warm and dry across Colorado this weekend!

It will be even warmer this weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over the state. We'll once again see mostly sunny skies across the state on Saturday, with mid-80s on the plains and 60s in the mountains. A weak front will bring our temperatures down a smidge on Sunday, but it will still be well above normal!

A little more moisture works into Colorado Sunday and Monday, which could spark an isolated shower or weak storm over the high country. Right now, it looks like Monday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs could reach the mid- to upper 80s across the plains, putting Denver within striking distance of a record high.

Denver’s record for Monday is 87 degrees, last set in 2024, so we could be flirting with record heat in October! Forecast confidence is also unusually high, with the ensemble models showing strong agreement on the warm pattern.

A weak disturbance will move through Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a slight cool down and a small chance for a few light showers...especially in the mountains. Temperatures will remain about 7 to 10 degrees above normal through midweek.

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