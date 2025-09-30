DENVER — Skies have cleared and we're in for a cool but sunny start to our Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure is building across the region and that will lead to a warmer than normal end to September!

You'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s for the Tuesday morning drive. We'll quickly climb into the mid 70s by lunch, with highs near 80 degrees by 3 p.m.

A few weak showers or thunderstorms may pop up Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially near the foothills and northern Front Range mountains.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the low 80s, running well above normal for early October. We're typically in the low 70s this time of year.

Temperatures will remain about 7 to 10 degrees above normal through Friday. It will get cooler on Saturday as a cold front rolls through the region. We'll see highs in the low 70s on Saturday, with a better chance of scattered storms and showers.

A warm and dry end to September across Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.