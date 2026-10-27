A warm and dry end to October for the Denver Metro Area

It is an extremely foggy start to the day across the Denver Metro Area and Eastern Plains. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. We'll gradually see some clearing skies, with more sunshine and 60s this afternoon.

Another stretch of unseasonably warm weather for Denver!

Today kicks off another stretch of unseasonably warm weather. We'll see highs in the 60s to even low 70s from today through the weekend.

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So far, so good for Halloween night across the Denver metro area! Hopefully the kids won't need the heavy coats over the costumes this year. Look for highs in the mid- to upper 60s by 4 p.m. on Saturday, with mid-50s by 9 p.m. We'll be tracking partly cloudy skies for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

Our next storm will bring more snow to the mountains starting Sunday! We'll see increasing clouds on the plains, with highs in the low 60s for Sunday's Broncos game. We're keeping a close eye on this storm because we may see that snow level drop, with a better chance of snow along the Front Range.

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