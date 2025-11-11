DENVER — It's an incredibly mild start to Veterans Day. The winds have kicked up out of the west and that downsloping wind is leading to temperatures that are well above normal this morning. We're seeing 50s and even a few 60s for the early morning commute. Some neighborhoods are already looking at temperatures that are warmer than the normal high for the day.

It will remain breezy through the afternoon, with temperatures soaring into the low 70s by 2 p.m. We'll see dry conditions in the mountains and highs will again climb into the 40s and 50s across the northern and central mountains. Expect winds between 15 to 30 mph through the afternoon.

Highs stay in the upper 60s to low 70s through Friday and that's about 15 to 18 degrees above normal through Friday.

Our next storm will usher in some cooler weather this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We'll also see a better chance of snow in the mountains and a few showers across the plains.

A warm and breezy Veterans Day in store across the Denver metro area

