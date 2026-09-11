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A toasty end to the week in Denver, but fall-like weather is on the way

From 90s in Denver today...to 70s next week!
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Denver7 weather
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We didn't quite hit 90 degrees in Denver on Thursday, but it looks like we will today! You'll find plenty of sunshine this morning, with temperatures soaring into the mid-80s by lunch and low 90s by 4 p.m.

It will also be a pretty dry afternoon across Colorado. A few high-based showers could pop up in the northern mountains, with increasing clouds and breezy winds across the plains late in the afternoon. We are tracking a weak cold front that will swing through tonight and we'll see a brief break from the heat on Saturday!

Temperatures will cool behind the front early Saturday and more moisture will start to make its way back into the state. We'll see a few more scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, with partly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the low 80s on the plains.

After a brief break from the heat, Sunday turns sizzling again. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 90s across the plains, and we’ll have a little more moisture to work with. That means slightly better odds for afternoon storms, including across the lower elevations.

Sunday will be the warm before the storm! We have a series of stronger cold fronts that will roll through next week. You'll see 80s on Monday, but some low to mid-70s and more showers on Tuesday! So enjoy the summer heat while it lasts — a pretty big temperature swing is coming our way next week!

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