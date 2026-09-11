A toasty end to the week in Denver, but fall-like weather is on the way

We didn't quite hit 90 degrees in Denver on Thursday, but it looks like we will today! You'll find plenty of sunshine this morning, with temperatures soaring into the mid-80s by lunch and low 90s by 4 p.m.

It will also be a pretty dry afternoon across Colorado. A few high-based showers could pop up in the northern mountains, with increasing clouds and breezy winds across the plains late in the afternoon. We are tracking a weak cold front that will swing through tonight and we'll see a brief break from the heat on Saturday!

Temperatures will cool behind the front early Saturday and more moisture will start to make its way back into the state. We'll see a few more scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, with partly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the low 80s on the plains.

After a brief break from the heat, Sunday turns sizzling again. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 90s across the plains, and we’ll have a little more moisture to work with. That means slightly better odds for afternoon storms, including across the lower elevations.

Sunday will be the warm before the storm! We have a series of stronger cold fronts that will roll through next week. You'll see 80s on Monday, but some low to mid-70s and more showers on Tuesday! So enjoy the summer heat while it lasts — a pretty big temperature swing is coming our way next week!

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