A toasty and calmer end to the week for Denver

DENVER – It will be a pretty typical summer day, with mostly sunny skies in the morning and the chance for a few isolated storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be close to our seasonal norms for mid-July. We'll see 60s in the morning, upper 80s by lunch and highs near 92 degrees by 4 p.m.

There is a low risk of severe weather across Colorado today, but we could see a few stronger storms over the northeastern plains on Saturday. In fact, there will be a chance of afternoon storms through the weekend.

This 90+ degree heat sticks around through the weekend, with low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. So far, we've seen 21 days of 90-degree heat and one day of triple-digit heat. We will definitely add to those numbers over the next week.

In fact, it gets even warmer and drier early next week. We'll see some mid- to upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday, with more sunshine and drier weather statewide.

