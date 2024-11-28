DENVER— Happy Thanksgiving! It's going to be a cold but sunny start to the holiday as the storm moves out of the region.

Overnight lows dipped into the teens, with single-digit wind chills.

It'll be a chilly but sunny Turkey Trot out at Washington Park. Look for a dry day statewide with cool afternoon highs in the mid- to upper-30s around the Denver metro area.

We'll see some slightly warmer, sunny and dry weather for the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday, with more 30s and sunshine at the ski resorts.

It gets even warmer for the first week of December.

A sunny but cold start to Thanksgiving

