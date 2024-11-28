Watch Now
Denver7 WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A sunny but cold start to Thanksgiving

Warmer weather settles in across Colorado this weekend — a mild and dry start to December for Denver
It will be a cold but sunny Thanksgiving! We'll see low temperatures in the teens this morning but upper-30s Thursday afternoon. It'll be quite a bit warmer this weekend.
Gary Ratcliff.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER— Happy Thanksgiving! It's going to be a cold but sunny start to the holiday as the storm moves out of the region.

LISA AM WX.jpg
Design by Landon Haaf

Overnight lows dipped into the teens, with single-digit wind chills.

It'll be a chilly but sunny Turkey Trot out at Washington Park. Look for a dry day statewide with cool afternoon highs in the mid- to upper-30s around the Denver metro area.

We'll see some slightly warmer, sunny and dry weather for the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday, with more 30s and sunshine at the ski resorts.

It gets even warmer for the first week of December.

A sunny but cold start to Thanksgiving

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.