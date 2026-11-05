A sunny and seasonal afternoon for the Denver Metro Area

We picked up a good dose of snow across the Central Mountains last night, but skies are already starting to clear out as this fast-moving storm moves east.

You'll find a mix of sun and clouds for the morning commute, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s across the Denver Metro Area.

It will be the start of a beautiful and very seasonal November day. We'll see lots of sunshine across the state, with 40s in the mountains and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Eastern Plains.

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Another weak disturbance will slide north of Colorado on Friday so there's a slight chance of light snow for the mountains on Friday and we'll see some increasing clouds on the plains. Temperatures will remain pretty seasonal, though, with more upper 50s on Friday.

A ridge of high pressure is set to build over Colorado, bringing drier and warmer weather to the state this weekend! Sunshine will return in full force this weekend and temperatures will climb well above normal! Highs will be in the 60s across the Denver metro area Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

60s and sunshine in Denver this weekend

Looking ahead, the weather pattern remains quiet into early next week. High pressure will strengthen across the West, setting Colorado up for an extended stretch of dry, mild and pleasant weather as we head into mid-November.

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