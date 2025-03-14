A strong and fast-moving storm will roll through Colorado today. We're seeing areas of heavy snow west of the Continental Divide this morning, with a rain/snow mix expected on the plains by early morning.

Design by Landon Haaf

The roads will likely just stay wet across the Eastern Plains, with little to no snow accumulation expected in Denver. The Front Range foothills and Palmer Divide could see a little more accumulation so the roads could get slushy in spots.

Expect it to be pretty windy too, with sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph, and gusts up to 65 mph. A High Wind Warning goes into effect on the Eastern Plains at 9 am and remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

If you’re heading to the mountains, be ready for areas of snow and blowing snow especially over the high mountain passes.

In the mountains, snow will accumulate throughout the day, with some areas receiving 6-12 inches. In southwest Colorado, we could see as much as 17 inches of snow and Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until Friday night. The high winds combined with the snow will make driving tough, especially in the higher elevations.

Saturday will start off pretty quiet, with mostly sunny skies along the Front Range. We'll see increasing clouds in the afternoon and a few more inches of snow for the Colorado mountains.

Temperatures will be chilly Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. We'll rebound into the low 60s on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

On Monday, for St. Patrick's Day, highs will be back around 70 degrees with sunny conditions.

A strong storm is now rolling through Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.