A stretch of sunny and warmer days ahead

Friday's storm brought mountain snow and some shower activity across the metro-area.

This storm will quickly clear out for the weekend and we're looking at a nice warm up. We'll see upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.

The mild, dry weather sticks around into early next week! Spring-like 70s in store on Monday! Temperatures will stay above-normal most of next week. High fire danger will be possible Wednesday and Thursday because of gusty winds and warm temperatures ahead of the next storm.

So far, it looks like a rain/snow mix moves into Denver on Friday along with much cooler temperatures. Stay tuned as the storm gets closer!

