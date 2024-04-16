A soggy start to our Tuesday across the Denver metro area

DENVER — A spring storm is now rolling through Colorado and bringing snow to the mountains and some rain and gusty winds to the plains.

We'll see wet roads for the Tuesday morning commute before some gradual clearing through late morning. That will give way to more sunshine and highs in the 60s by the afternoon.

A High Wind Warning is in effect on the eastern plains until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with wind gusts near 65 mph.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place for our northern and central mountains through Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall will be heavy at times, with more than a foot of snow possible above 10,000 feet.

We'll see more sunshine and highs in the 70s on Wednesday. Another system will bring colder air, with daytime highs in the 50s and unsettled weather throughout the rest of the week. Don't put away the warm coats just yet!

