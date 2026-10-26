A soggy and cool start to the week across Colorado

It's a cool and soggy start to the day, but the rain will continue to lighten up and shift north and east of Colorado by early afternoon. The mountains picked up some snow overnight but that will also taper off through early Monday morning.

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As skies gradually clear out, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. It will be a few degrees below normal but that sunshine will help to dry everything out for the evening commute.

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Much warmer and drier weather will settle in for the rest of the week. We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 60s from Tuesday through Friday. We'll see some clouds roll through toward the end of the week, but it looks to stay dry across the metro area through Saturday...so a pleasant stretch of fall weather!

So far, so good for Halloween night across the Denver metro area. We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 60s by 4 p.m. on Saturday, with mid-50s by 9 p.m. Another system will funnel some moisture into the high country this weekend, but it looks to stay pretty dry across the Eastern Plains. We'll see scattered rain and snow showers in the mountains this weekend.

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DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.