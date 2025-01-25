A snowy and cold Saturday across the Denver-metro. Clearing and chilly Sunday.

The Denver metro area woke to a blanket of snow Saturday morning, but the snowfall should be wrapped up by this evening. However, temperatures won’t budge much, with a high of only 26 degrees expected Saturday.

In Denver, the heaviest snowfall came this morning.

The northern mountains are expected to receive the most snow, with totals around 6-12 inches. The foothills, including Boulder and Larimer counties, could see 4-9 inches, while the southern Front Range foothills and parts of western Denver may get 2-5 inches.

Due to the extended snow period, the snow will accumulate over several hours, although the snow-to-liquid ratio will decrease later on, meaning it will likely become wetter and heavier.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until midnight for Jefferson and Boulder counties for 3-8 inches of snow from Arvada, Lakewood, and Golden into Boulder and Longmont.

By tonight, snow will taper off in the mountains, and by Sunday afternoon, conditions will be dry for the Front Range and metro Denver.

Expect low clouds and cold temperatures early, with sunshine returning state-wide to end the weekend. Highs tomorrow stay below freezing though, only in the upper 20s in Denver.

Expect a return to dry and milder weather next week, with temperatures warming back to the 40s and a lot of melting ahead.

