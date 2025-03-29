A series of storms set to bring more rain and snow to Colorado

It was a soggy start to Saturday, with rain over the metro area and plains, with snow for the mountains.

Look for a break from the rain midday with another round of rain and thunderstorms Saturday evening. As temperatures drop Saturday night, some snow could mix in overnight into Sunday morning in the Denver metro area.

We'll see highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and upper 40s Sunday in Denver.

We aren't expecting any accumulation in Denver, but could see some slushy conditions develop in the foothills and down south along the Palmer Divide.

More seasonal weather returns early next week. We'll be back in the 60s Monday but slightly cooler and more unsettled weather return for the rest of the week!

Look for a few showers Tuesday afternoon and evening with a better chance of rain Thursday into Friday. Computer models are not aligning on the end of the week storm, so stay tuned as the system evolves.

