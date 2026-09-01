A seasonal start to September across Colorado

DENVER — It will be a cloudy but comfortable start to the day and a very seasonal start to September!

Skies will gradually clear by this afternoon. We'll see more sunshine and upper 70s to low 80s by lunch. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s across the Northeastern Plains, with more 60s and low 70s in the central mountains. We’ll still have a chance for an afternoon or evening shower or storm, but it won't be as widespread as Monday. There is also the slight chance that a few storms could turn severe on the far Eastern Plains.

Seasonal start to September across Colorado

A ridge of high pressure builds in mid-week, turning off the monsoon moisture and ushering in the heat. Wednesday will be a touch cooler, with highs near 90 degrees. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 90s both Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be about 5 to 7 degrees above normal.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday in the Denver metro area under partly sunny skies. Look for scattered storms in the High Country this holiday weekend with possibly a few in Denver on Labor Day. Stay tuned as it gets closer!

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