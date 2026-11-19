November is finally starting to feel like November! It will be a chilly start to the day, with temperatures climbing back to some very seasonal 50s by early afternoon.

The winds eased along the Front Range and Thursday will see a brief break in the action. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with increasing clouds from west to east. A quick-moving disturbance could bring a few snow showers to the mountains late Thursday into early Friday, especially across the Park Range and Elkhead Mountains.

Stronger storm set to hit Colorado this weekend!

The bigger change arrives late Friday into Saturday as another storm system moves across the region. A cold front will push through late Friday into early Saturday. We'll go from well above normal this week...to well below this weekend! Saturday morning could also bring some additional snow showers to the higher elevations, with a few light rain or snow showers possible across parts of the plains.

There is a chance for some light snow across the southern foothills, Palmer Divide and possibly the southern Denver metro area Saturday morning into early afternoon. Any snow across the Eastern Plains would be light and likely less than a half inch! The higher terrain will have better opportunities for snow, with snow levels dropping from around 6,000 feet to closer to 4,000 feet by Saturday morning. So far, it looks like about 4 to 8 inches of snow from the mountains between both Friday and Saturday.

It will get quite a bit colder behind this front. Skies will clear out late Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s. It will remain dry on Sunday, with upper 40s by kickoff for the Broncos game. Bundle up because those temperatures will quickly drop closer to/after sunset.

Another quick-moving disturbance could bring additional mountain snow late Monday into early Tuesday, with a small chance of a few flurries around the Denver metro area.

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DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.