A nice break from the 90s for the Denver metro area

DENVER - It's a quiet start to the day, with a mix of sun and clouds for the morning commute. It will be a little cooler today as a weak cold front rolls through. We'll see more sunshine by lunch, with temperatures in the upper 70s and then mid- to upper 80s by 4 p.m.

A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon but the risk of severe weather is low. Storms will likely develop along the Front Range after 3 p.m. and we could see some locally heavy rain and lightning for the evening commute.

Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week, with highs generally in the low to mid-80s. Most areas should stay dry, although there could still be an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm, especially along the Southern Front Range.

Things turn hotter and drier Thursday and Friday as moisture decreases and warmer air moves back in. Temperatures should climb back above normal, with mostly dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

The weather becomes more unsettled again heading into the weekend. A weak front could bring some cooler temperatures and a few showers or storms Saturday, with a more noticeable cool down likely Sunday into Monday. Right now, it looks like upper 70s to low 80s on Monday!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.