A nice break from the 90s across the Denver metro area

After a six-day streak of 90-plus-degree heat, we are in for a nice but brief break. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this morning, with low 80s by lunch and upper 80s by happy hour... Much closer to our seasonal norms!

Storm chances will increase, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a few storms potentially becoming severe on the eastern plains. The biggest threat with today's storms will be damaging winds, but a few cells could also produce larger hail.

Wednesday could also see a few strong to severe storms, mainly east of the I-25 Corridor and across the plains.

Temperatures climb just a bit Thursday into the upper 80s to lower 90s with a few isolated afternoon storms. A ridge of high pressure moves back over the west, cutting off the monsoon rains and ushering in slightly drier conditions.

Warmer and drier weather will settle in by the end of the week. Friday will be a bit warmer, as highs climb back into the low to mid-90s.

Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday and a few isolated storms possible Sunday. Slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain make a comeback early next week.

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