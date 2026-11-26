It's a gorgeous start to Thanksgiving Day, with no weather concerns when it comes to travel across the state.

We'll see plenty of sunshine, with 30s early on for the runners heading out to Washington Park for the annual Turkey Trot. Temperatures will quickly climb into the low 50s by noon, with upper 50s by 4p.m.

A mild Thanksgiving Day across Colorado!

Friday will stay mostly dry and warmer, but winds will begin to pick up, especially along the northern Front Range as a storm approaches. Some gusts could reach 35 to 50 mph in the mountains and foothills. We'll see increasing clouds across the state ahead of this system, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the plains.

Denver7

Several inches of snow are expected in the higher elevations by late Friday night, with even more accumulation on Saturday! Gusty winds and blowing snow could make travel difficult, especially through the mountain passes.

Saturday will also bring stronger winds across the plains, along with a chance for rain and snow showers along the I-25 Corridor. Most areas may see little to no accumulation, but a few heavier snow bands could bring around 1 to 2 inches of accumulation by early Sunday morning.

Denver7

By Sunday, skies will start to clear with drier weather returning and only a few lingering slick spots possible in the morning. It will be a seasonal Sunday, with highs near 50 degrees in Denver!

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