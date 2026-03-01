A mild Sunday ahead, but March will bring some wet weather our way

Tonight, we’ll see a weak cold front slide in from the east, bringing in cooler air for Sunday. After a very warm end to February along the Front Range near Denver, temperatures will ease back a bit. Sunday will feel noticeably cooler, especially across lower elevations, with highs dropping about 6 to 10 degrees compared to Saturday. Winds will be lighter for most areas, and clouds will increase through the day.

In the mountains, Sunday brings a few light snow showers, mainly at higher elevations above about 9,000 to 10,000 feet. Snow amounts look minor, generally a dusting to 2 inches, with up to around 3 inches in a few favored northern mountain spots. Travel impacts should be limited, since the snow will be light and somewhat spotty.

Monday turns warmer and dry again for most of the area. Many lower elevation spots could climb back to around 70 degrees under partly sunny skies. However, areas south of I-70 may become breezy during the afternoon, and with the dry air in place, there’s a chance for locally critical fire weather conditions, especially across the southern foothills and nearby plains. The northern mountains could see a few light snow showers late in the day, but most places stay dry through daylight hours.

Monday night into Tuesday brings our best shot at widespread precipitation in quite a while. There’s about an 80 percent chance of measurable precipitation, especially north of I-70. The mountains, particularly north of the interstate, are favored for steadier snow and could see some travel impacts. Lower elevations are more likely to see rain, as temperatures look a bit too warm for snow in most spots, though a few higher areas like the Palmer Divide could briefly mix with or change to snow late Tuesday.

A mild Sunday, then a pattern change next week

Looking ahead to the second half of the week, the pattern stays active. Additional chances for mountain snow and lower elevation rain — and possibly snow if colder air lines up just right — are on the table from Thursday into Friday. Details are still uncertain, including exact timing and amounts, but the overall trend suggests more opportunities for precipitation before the week wraps up.

