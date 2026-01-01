A mild start to 2026 across the Denver metro area, more snow for mountains

It's going to be an unseasonably warm start to 2026. A storm is bringing more snow to the mountains, but we'll see dry and mild conditions across the eastern plains.

You'll find 40s across the metro area if you have to head out early on this New Year's Day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s by 3 p.m. The mountains will see scattered snow showers both today and tomorrow, but it will stay dry with just an increase in clouds across the plains.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for the mountains west of the Continental Divide by late morning. We'll see around 2 to 8 inches of snow in the mountains by Friday afternoon, with some slightly heavier totals along the Park Range.

The precipitation chances remain very low for the plains and metro areas. We'll see clearing skies on Friday afternoon and some even warmer weather this weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and we'll see some low to mid-60s by kick off at Sunday's Broncos game.

