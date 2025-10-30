DENVER — It's a pretty mild start to our day. Temperatures are about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than what we saw early Wednesday and we're expecting lots of sunshine statewide.

Skies will stay clear throughout the day and we'll see highs in the mid to upper 50s across the northeastern plains. We could even see a few low 60s south of the Palmer Divide. A weak front will usher in some slightly cooler weather on Halloween.

This front will bring an increase in cloud cover early Friday, with highs in the low 50s to end the week. Skies will clear later in the day, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s by sunset. It will be a cool, but dry night for trick-or-treaters!

By Saturday, high pressure builds in from the west, kicking off a warming trend. Temperatures will climb back toward seasonal levels, and Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the stretch. Expect afternoon highs reaching into the lower to mid-70s along the plains, with 60s possible even in the warmer mountain valleys. It’ll be a great weekend for any outdoor plans, with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Early next week should stay mild and pleasant as the pattern flattens out, bringing mostly sunny skies and comfortable fall weather. Some earlier forecasts hinted at a cool-down Monday, but the latest guidance now keeps things relatively steady. So for now, expect a continued run of dry, quiet weather and highs holding in the 60s and 70s well into next week — a perfect stretch to enjoy the last few days of October.

A mild end to October across Colorado

