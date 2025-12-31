DENVER — One of the warmest December's on record rolls on finishes up Wednesday. We'll see lots of sunshine Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 50s by lunch and highs near 60 degrees across the metro area and northeastern plains.

New Year's Eve will be dry and mild. Temperatures fall through the 40s into the 30s by the midnight hour, with increasing clouds across the state.

A storm system hits the mountains on New Year's Day with rain and snow depending on your elevation. Eventually, it turns over to all snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. The ski resorts can expect 2-8 inches of new snow on Thursday and Friday, so a little fresh powder for any skiing or snowboarding this weekend.

This storm won't lead to much of a change across the plains. There's a slight chance of spotty showers on Thursday, with a minor cool down. We'll see highs in the upper 50s on Thursday and then low 60s again on Friday. High temperatures hover in the 55-60 degree range into the weekend.

The Broncos game looks dry, sunny and mild with highs near 60 degrees.

A mild end to 2025 across Colorado

