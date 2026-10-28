A mild and dry end to October across the Denver Metro Area

It's a gorgeous start to our day, with a little cloud cover along the Front Range for the morning drive. Temperatures dipped into the 30s across the Denver metro area early this morning, but we'll see low 60s by lunch and upper 60s by happy hour.

A mild and dry end to October!

This mild fall weather will continue through the end of October. Temperatures will remain about 5 to 7 degrees, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s through Saturday. We'll be in and out of some cloud cover over the next few days, but it will stay dry on the plains.

Halloween night doesn't look spooky at all in the Denver metro area! Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 50s from 5pm to 8pm for trick-or-treaters. We'll have partly cloudy skies around the Front Range with a few light showers in the High Country.

Our next storm will bring a better chance of rain and snow to the mountains on Sunday. Snow levels will be high, likely above 9,500 to 10,000 feet, meaning most of the precipitation at lower elevations will fall as rain. We'll see increasing clouds for the Broncos game on Sunday afternoon, with temperatures near 60 degrees by kick-off. It looks like showers for the metro area will hold off until after the game!

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The bigger question is what happens early next week. Forecast models show a larger storm system moving toward Colorado, but its track remains highly uncertain. If it stays east, the plains could remain mostly dry while the northern mountains pick up some snow. A track farther west could bring more widespread precipitation and potentially a little rain/snow mix at some lower elevations. We'll keep a close eye on it, but until then...enjoy this lovely fall weather!

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