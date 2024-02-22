A fast-moving cold front will sweep through the region Thursday. We're seeing a few rain and snow showers along the northern Front Range Thursday morning, so you may see some wet roads for the morning commute.

This storm system will move across the state Thursday, with some colder weather and a few more inches of snow for the mountains. Denver will see a few more spotty showers Thursday and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but we could see some wet roads for the evening commute too.

Warmer weather will quickly return with lots of sunshine and 50s on Friday and 60s for the weekend!

The next storm will bring rain and then snow back to Colorado late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A light rain/snow mix for the Front Range Thursday

