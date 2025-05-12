It's going to be a toasty start to the week. Temperatures are on the rise for the next two days and we're expecting our Monday afternoon highs to be closer to the record highs than the normal!

We'll see mostly sunny skies, with 50s for the morning drive and temperatures near 80 degrees by lunch. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s by 4 p.m. and that's just a few degrees off from the record high of 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be just as warm and dry, with upper 80s the plains and 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

We'll see a shift in the weather pattern by midweek. At that point, a cold front will swing through on Wednesday and temperatures will drop down closer to our seasonal norms for mid-May.

Look for highs in the low 70s on Wednesday, with a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Most of the storms will likely be across northern Colorado.

Temperatures will remain pretty mild through the end of the week. We'll see low to mid 70s Thursday through Sunday!

A hot and sunny start to the week across Colorado

