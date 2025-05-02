Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A gorgeous weekend in store across Colorado

Plenty of sunshine and 60s for the Denver metro area today
A more active pattern will begin to take shape late Saturday into Sunday as a strong upper-level low moves in from the southwest. Sunday will likely be warm once again, but this change in the weather pattern will bring a noticeable increase in showers and thunderstorms, especially across higher terrain.
alaine nicole photography colorado barn.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER - Skies have cleared out across Colorado after some soaking showers rolled through overnight. We'll see lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for the morning commute.

It will be a gorgeous end to the week and a warm start to May. We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the upper 60s on the plains and 50s in the mountains.

A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west and will usher in some warm and dry weather for the weekend.

LISA AM WX.jpg
Denver7 morning forecast by Denver7

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and it will be about 10 degrees warmer than today. Fire weather concerns could persist in spots where humidity remains low, but light winds should help prevent any serious issues.

Sunday will be another warm one. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s, with a few isolated storms rolling off the foothills by the afternoon.

Our next storm hits Colorado early next week. Forecast models are pointing to the potential for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms—some possibly strong—and even some mountain snow.

We'll see temperatures drop into the 60s on Monday and then upper 40s to low 50s on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details as this storm approaches!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team