A gorgeous weekend in store across Colorado

DENVER - Skies have cleared out across Colorado after some soaking showers rolled through overnight. We'll see lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for the morning commute.

It will be a gorgeous end to the week and a warm start to May. We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the upper 60s on the plains and 50s in the mountains.

A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west and will usher in some warm and dry weather for the weekend.

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and it will be about 10 degrees warmer than today. Fire weather concerns could persist in spots where humidity remains low, but light winds should help prevent any serious issues.

Sunday will be another warm one. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s, with a few isolated storms rolling off the foothills by the afternoon.

Our next storm hits Colorado early next week. Forecast models are pointing to the potential for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms—some possibly strong—and even some mountain snow.

We'll see temperatures drop into the 60s on Monday and then upper 40s to low 50s on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details as this storm approaches!

