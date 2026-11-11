A gorgeous Veterans Day across Colorado

It's a gorgeous start to Veterans Day across Colorado! The unseasonably warm stretch of weather will continue, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the rest of the week.

Lots of sunshine expected across the state, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

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The mild, dry and quiet weather pattern sticks around through the rest of the work week. The ridge of high pressure will push east across the state on Thursday and Friday, pushing temperatures closer to 70 degrees to round out the week! We'll see some increasing clouds on Friday but it will remain dry across the state.

More 60s and sunshine this Veterans Day!

The bigger change arrives this weekend, and forecast models are increasingly pointing toward a better chance for both rain and snow across Colorado. A storm system is expected to move into southwestern Colorado and northern New Mexico Saturday evening bringing snow to the mountains and scattered showers to the plains.

There will be a chance of showers across the plains and snow above 8,000 feet. Temperatures will also dip into the mid- to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday...so a little more seasonal for this time of year.

Monday looks like a pleasant fall day before another storm system moves into Colorado around the middle of next week. Long range models show a stronger system moving in late next week, potentially bringing Denver its first flakes of the season. Stay tuned!

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