A gorgeous Thursday in store across Colorado

It's going to be a pretty perfect day across Colorado. We'll see lots of sunshine for the morning commute, with 30s and low 40s by sunrise.

The winds lightened up overnight and we'll see much calmer conditions today. You'll find temperatures near 60 degrees by lunch and then closer to 70 degrees in Denver by 5 p.m. These afternoon highs will be just a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but still quite nice for this time of year. It’s a great day to get outside and enjoy the calm before things warm up again heading into the weekend.

By Friday, we’re back to warm and breezy conditions, and Saturday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the stretch, with temperatures near the record high of 85 degrees.

Winds will be picking up again, especially on Saturday, which could lead to more fire weather concerns. A number of fire weather watches have been issued for the Front Range. So even though it’s sunny and dry, be cautious if you're doing anything that could spark a fire.

Sunday brings a slight cool down as a weather system pushes through. It’ll still be windy and dry, but not quite as warm. There’s a small chance we’ll see a few light showers Sunday evening, but the overall air remains pretty dry, so don’t count on much moisture.

Looking into early next week, we might see another slight chance of showers, but significant rain isn’t likely just yet. Temperatures will dip a bit, and things should stay on the dry side overall.

