A gorgeous start to September across Colorado

DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous start to September. Tuesday looks a lot like Monday — mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s! It's perfect weather to be outdoors!

Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s around the lunch hour, with mid to upper 80s in the later afternoon in Denver. Look for increasing clouds and a very isolated gusty storm to cross Interstate 25 around 5 p.m.

The warm and relatively dry weather sticks around for most of the work week. Highs return to the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and get closer to 90 degrees on Thursday before a late night cold front drops into the state. Temperatures will cool a bit into the upper 70s Friday afternoon, with the slight chance for a few afternoon storms.

Looking toward the weekend, we’re expecting a better chance of afternoon and evening storms, particularly Sunday, just in time for the Broncos home opener.

