Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A gorgeous start to September across Colorado

Plenty of sunshine and temperatures 80s in Denver Tuesday with a better chance of storms by Friday
It will be another gorgeous September day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. We'll see a better chance of storms in town later this week.
A gorgeous start to September across Colorado
9-2-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous start to September. Tuesday looks a lot like Monday — mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s! It's perfect weather to be outdoors!

LISA AM WX.jpg

Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s around the lunch hour, with mid to upper 80s in the later afternoon in Denver. Look for increasing clouds and a very isolated gusty storm to cross Interstate 25 around 5 p.m.

The warm and relatively dry weather sticks around for most of the work week. Highs return to the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and get closer to 90 degrees on Thursday before a late night cold front drops into the state. Temperatures will cool a bit into the upper 70s Friday afternoon, with the slight chance for a few afternoon storms.

Looking toward the weekend, we’re expecting a better chance of afternoon and evening storms, particularly Sunday, just in time for the Broncos home opener.

A gorgeous start to September across Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACLYN YOUR VOICE MATTERS PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities