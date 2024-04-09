A gorgeous spring day across Colorado

It will be a sunny start to our day, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for the early morning commute. We'll see a nice warm up this afternoon as we soar into the 60s across the plains and 40s in the mountains.

Daytime highs will drop a cool a couple of degrees on Wednesday as a weak front sneaks across the plains. It'll usher in a chance of a few showers but it doesn't look like it'll add up to much.

Mid-60s return Thursday along with plenty of sunshine and it gets even warmer on Friday! Highs will soar into the mid- to upper 70s from Friday through Sunday. So great patio weather for the weekend! The only problem looks to be the wind — again. It could be a bit breezy Saturday and Sunday.

Another system slides into the state Sunday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Monday.

