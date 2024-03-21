It's going to be another beautiful spring day and even a little warmer than Wednesday!

Areas that still have snow cover saw a lot of melting and will again Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to even low 70s expected across the plains. Highs will be in the 40sand low 50s in the foothills and mountains.

Temperatures will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Saturday before our next storm hits the plains on Sunday.

This weekend storm will bring a better chance of snow to the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s on the plains Saturday but dropping into the 50s on Sunday. There will be rain and snow showers in the mountains on Saturday.

As the storm develops on Sunday, heavy snow will be hitting the high country while rain begins on the plains. Sunday night and Monday, expect colder weather with moderate to heavy snow in Denver early Monday.

This next storm will not be as potent as the one last week, but will serve as a reminder that late March and early spring are still snowy times in the Denver area!

A gorgeous spring afternoon for Colorado

