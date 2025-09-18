DENVER — Skies quickly cleared out overnight and it's going to be a gorgeous but cool start to our Thursday.

We'll see mostly sunny skies across the state, with only a small chance of a stray afternoon shower in the mountains. Temperatures will be about 7 to 10 degrees below normal, with highs in the low to mid 70s — a perfect late-summer day!

By Friday, expect a noticeable warm-up as drier air takes hold and sunshine becomes more widespread. Temperatures will climb back to more typical mid-September levels. We'll see a few more afternoon clouds, with highs in the low 80s. This return to our seasonal highs will make for a pleasant end to the work week.

The weather pattern will remain pretty stable through the weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies across the plains, with just a few late-day storms in the mountains. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Despite a few isolated showers in the mountains, it looks like a great weekend to head west and see the leaves change!

By the middle of next week, the pattern looks to favor continued dry weather with near-seasonal temperatures. A high-pressure ridge is expected to build west of us, helping to keep storm systems at bay and bringing a run of quieter fall weather. It’s a good stretch to get outside, enjoy the warm days, and maybe even start planning for some leaf peeping in the weeks ahead.

A gorgeous late-summer day in store for Colorado

